Jurgen Klopp wants two Liverpool players at Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool in 2024 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a return to management.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing the German manager as a replacement for Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid have been mediocre this season, and the Spaniard could be shown the door.

Real Madrid keen on Jurgen Klopp

Klopp is undoubtedly one of the finest managers of his generation, and he would be an exceptional acquisition for Real Madrid. He has shown his quality with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool in the past. There is no doubt that he could help Real Madrid bounce back strongly and win major trophies.

A report from Fichajes claims that the German manager could demand two players if he joins Real Madrid. Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai are on his wishlist if he joins the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is prepared to sign those players for him.

Konate and Szoboszlai would be quality signings

Konate has done exceedingly well for Liverpool since joining the club, and he is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Premier League. Real Madrid have looked vulnerable at the back, and he could be the ideal acquisition for them. He will be free in the summer of 2026, and he could be a cost-effective solution to their defensive problems.

On the other hand, the Hungarian midfielder has been the best player at Liverpool this season. Klopp signed him during his time at Liverpool, and it is no surprise that he wants to take the player with him to Real Madrid. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Liverpool will not want to lose two players, especially to their former manager.