8 G/A this season - Man United urged to sign experienced Premier League star

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by
Louis Saha looks on
Louis Saha looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been advised to consider a surprise move to re-sign veteran striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton.

Former Red Devils star Louis Saha believes Welbeck remains a top talent who could contribute on the pitch for Ruben Amorim’s side, as well as helping a young striker like Benjamin Sesko to improve his game.

Welbeck came up through the Man Utd academy and became a key first-team player under Sir Alex Ferguson, though he fell out of favour towards the end of his time at the club.

Since then, Welbeck has had spells at Arsenal, Watford, and now current club Brighton, and he’s been a particular success with the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck in action for Brighton
Danny Welbeck in action for Brighton (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United told they could do well to bring back Danny Welbeck

Speaking to Pundit Arena, as quoted by the Metro, Saha praised Welbeck and explained how he felt the 35-year-old’s presence could benefit the other forwards at Old Trafford.

“I would have loved Manchester United to sign Danny at the start of the season,” Saha said.

“When I came to the club, there was Van Nistelrooy and Solskjaer, but we had more than that. We had Tevez and Alan Smith, and there was depth, there was a variety. We all learned from each other.

“I think Sesko and other forward players would benefit by having someone like Welbeck to challenge them, to make them learn more about the game, more about positioning.

More Stories / Latest News
Mohamed Salah in Liverpool training, plus 'breaking news' banner
“We very much believe…” – MLS chief speaks out on transfer move for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah
Ruben Amorim and Vincent Kompany
Insider reveals Manchester United star could be a transfer target for Bayern Munich
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi looks on
Talks planned: Liverpool transfer target has important meeting scheduled for January 1st

“Welbeck’s experience would give an example for them to all learn from, and I think if Danny arrives in the winter transfer window, he could make a huge difference to results on the pitch.”

This is not the first we’ve heard about a Danny Welbeck to Man Utd return

The Athletic actually reported in the summer that MUFC at one point considered a move to re-sign Welbeck.

Meanwhile, as per the video clip above, United legend Gary Neville is another prominent figure who called for the player’s return.

Welbeck has seven goals and one assist in all competitions so far this season, following on from a tally of 11 goals in total last season.

These maybe aren’t the most spectacular numbers, but one imagines he’d get even more chances in this United side, while he’s also always been a player who’s about more than just goals.

Would you re-sign Welbeck for United? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More Stories Danny Welbeck louis saha

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *