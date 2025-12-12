8 G/A this season - Man United urged to sign experienced Premier League star

Louis Saha looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been advised to consider a surprise move to re-sign veteran striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton.

Former Red Devils star Louis Saha believes Welbeck remains a top talent who could contribute on the pitch for Ruben Amorim’s side, as well as helping a young striker like Benjamin Sesko to improve his game.

Welbeck came up through the Man Utd academy and became a key first-team player under Sir Alex Ferguson, though he fell out of favour towards the end of his time at the club.

Since then, Welbeck has had spells at Arsenal, Watford, and now current club Brighton, and he’s been a particular success with the Seagulls.

Manchester United told they could do well to bring back Danny Welbeck

Speaking to Pundit Arena, as quoted by the Metro, Saha praised Welbeck and explained how he felt the 35-year-old’s presence could benefit the other forwards at Old Trafford.

“I would have loved Manchester United to sign Danny at the start of the season,” Saha said.

“When I came to the club, there was Van Nistelrooy and Solskjaer, but we had more than that. We had Tevez and Alan Smith, and there was depth, there was a variety. We all learned from each other.

“I think Sesko and other forward players would benefit by having someone like Welbeck to challenge them, to make them learn more about the game, more about positioning.

“Welbeck’s experience would give an example for them to all learn from, and I think if Danny arrives in the winter transfer window, he could make a huge difference to results on the pitch.”

This is not the first we’ve heard about a Danny Welbeck to Man Utd return

The Athletic actually reported in the summer that MUFC at one point considered a move to re-sign Welbeck.

"This idea that he's not good enough for Manchester United is absolutely rubbish" ? Gary Neville says Danny Welbeck is 'perfect' for how Man United should play ? pic.twitter.com/tSNX89Y3Q6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 14, 2025

Meanwhile, as per the video clip above, United legend Gary Neville is another prominent figure who called for the player’s return.

Welbeck has seven goals and one assist in all competitions so far this season, following on from a tally of 11 goals in total last season.

These maybe aren’t the most spectacular numbers, but one imagines he’d get even more chances in this United side, while he’s also always been a player who’s about more than just goals.

