I got death threats and my family home was vandalised over Manchester United transfer

Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he got death threats from Everton fans when he made the move to Old Trafford in 2004.

The former England captain came through as a youngster from Everton’s academy and played for their first-team for a couple of years before being quickly snapped up by Man Utd in a big move.

It was clear that Rooney had a big career ahead of him, and he felt he had to do what was right for him and join the Red Devils.

Still, speaking on his latest podcast with BBC Sport, Rooney admitted that it came at a big personal cost as he received death threats and his parents’ house was vandalised.

Wayne Rooney on huge Everton fan backlash to his Man United transfer

Rooney left Goodison Park in the summer of 2004 and it seemed clear at the time that the move did not go down at all well with Everton fans.

Toffees supporters would always boo Rooney on his return to playing at their ground, and off the pitch things were even worse.

“I got death threats,” Rooney said. “My parents’ house was getting spray painted and smashed up. My girlfriend at the time, wife now, her house was getting spray painted.

“I think that’s where you have to be mentally strong. The people around you have to help.

“Leaving was difficult because I went to Manchester United, and Liverpool and Manchester was a big rivalry so that made it a lot more difficult.

“But I was always of a mindset of ‘I don’t care’. I knew what I wanted and I knew how to get there.

“I had to stay tough in my mind. This was people from my city so it was tough but I thought ‘I don’t care’, you have to be selfish and make these decisions.”

Wayne Rooney later returned for second spell at Everton

Somewhat surprisingly after such harsh treatment, Rooney later returned to Everton for a second spell.

When his time at United came to an end in the summer of 2017, Rooney joined EFC again, scoring 11 goals in 40 games before moving on again after just one season.

The veteran forward then had spells with DC United and Derby County before hanging up his boots and moving into both management and punditry.