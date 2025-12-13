Chelsea are making plans just in case Enzo Maresca fails at the club

Chelsea have reportedly warned Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner not to commit to a new contract amid growing uncertainty surrounding Enzo Maresca’s long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

According to a trusted source on X, the Blues’ hierarchy are keeping a close eye on potential managerial options as concerns deepen over the team’s lack of direction and consistency under the Italian coach.

Chelsea plan to review Maresca’s position in February, though a decision could come sooner if results continue to deteriorate.

The Blues’ form has faltered in recent weeks, with four games without a win across all competitions, including a crucial Champions League defeat to Atalanta that has left fans and executives alike questioning the trajectory of the project.

Chelsea preparing for life without Enzo Maresca?

Maresca was expected to bring his possession-based, “tiki-taka” inspired approach from Leicester City to West London. However, that philosophy has yet to translate into consistent performances.

Sources inside the dressing room say both technical staff and players are struggling to grasp his tactical instructions.

Club executives are particularly concerned about Maresca’s use of key players like Cole Palmer, believing his rigid system could limit the young star’s creative freedom and reduce his influence in the final third.

Amid the uncertainty, Chelsea’s hierarchy have made informal contact with Oliver Glasner, who has impressed since taking charge at Crystal Palace, guiding them to the upper half of the Premier League table.

Oliver Glasner has impressed at Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace
Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Glasner has guided Palace to the FA Cup and the Community Shield honours this year which is a brilliant achievement considering the limited resources he has there.

Glasner, who previously led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory, is admired for his tactical adaptability and ability to maximise limited resources, qualities Chelsea believe could stabilise their project if they choose to move on from Maresca.

The Blues have also added Andoni Iraola, the current Bournemouth manager, to their shortlist.

Iraola’s high-pressing, fluid attacking style has earned plaudits and is viewed internally as a strong fit for Chelsea’s young, energetic squad.

