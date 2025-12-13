(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Any hopes of seeing Mohamed Salah in Major League Soccer appear to be on hold for now.

According to The Athletic, San Diego FC, the MLS expansion team owned by British-Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour, are not expected to make a move for the Liverpool superstar during the January transfer window.

While Mansour’s Egyptian roots and Salah’s global stature once made a U.S. move seem plausible, sources close to the club have dismissed the possibility, describing it as “unrealistic” and not a priority at this stage.

San Diego FC’s focus remains on building a sustainable long-term project rather than pursuing marquee signings prematurely.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to move to the MLS

The club is prioritising the recruitment of younger players from South America and Europe to lay the foundation for their debut campaign.

Despite MLS Commissioner Don Garber publicly stating that the league would “welcome Salah with open arms,” insiders maintain that the logistical and financial challenges of signing the 33-year-old forward make such a deal highly improbable in the short term.

An MLS move would involve not only a complex salary structure but also competition from multiple Designated Player slots, making it a poor strategic fit for a club still finalising its infrastructure and squad framework.

While San Diego may not be an option, Salah’s future remains a hot topic elsewhere. Multiple reports suggest that Saudi Pro League sides, including Al Hilal, Al Nassr, and Al Qadsiah, are preparing new approaches for January.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed clubs have made Salah their top target for 2026, viewing him as the ultimate marketing icon to elevate the league’s international profile.

Salah faces uncertain future at Liverpool

Liverpool’s hierarchy, meanwhile, remain open-minded about Salah’s future. While they would prefer him to see out his contract, his recent fallout with manager Arne Slot and his explosive public comments about being “thrown under the bus” have created uncertainty.

For now, the likelihood of Salah swapping Anfield for America appears slim. San Diego FC’s leadership is focused on building from the ground up, not chasing global headlines.

A Saudi move, however, grows increasingly plausible with each passing week, especially as Salah prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and contemplates the next chapter of his remarkable career.

