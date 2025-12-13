Manchester United logo and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Napoli are keeping a close eye on Kobbie Mainoo’s situation at Manchester United, as the Italian giants continue to explore potential midfield reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the reigning Serie A champions are “still very attentive” to the 20-year-old’s development and potential availability but United have made it clear they are not prepared to lose him in January.

The Italian giants are said to be a long-term admirer of Mainoo, who has been on the club’s radar since his breakthrough at Old Trafford.

With several midfielders from the Italian side set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January, including André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Napoli are eager to strengthen their midfield depth temporarily.

Can Kobbie Mainoo leave Man United in January?

However, the club acknowledges that signing Mainoo, even on loan, would be a complex operation.

Man United view the youngster as a key component of their future plans and have no intention of sanctioning his departure midway through the campaign.

With several senior players unavailable due to AFCON duties, including the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, the teenager’s presence in midfield has become even more critical.

Amorim has reportedly blocked any transfer approaches, emphasising that Mainoo will play a pivotal role in United’s rotation through a congested winter schedule that includes domestic and European fixtures.

Napoli among clubs closely watching Mainoo

While Napoli’s interest is the most concrete, clubs from Spain and Germany are also said to be monitoring Mainoo’s situation closely.

For now, Napoli’s pursuit seems destined to be delayed rather than dismissed entirely.

Should United make midfield reinforcements of their own in the summer, Mainoo could become a more realistic target for the Italian side.

