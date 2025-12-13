Leeds will be busy in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds are expected to add to Daniel Farke’s squad in January, and the winger position is one they hope to address. The switch to a 3-5-2 in recent weeks has hammered down the squad’s struggles in this area of the pitch, which is why there is such a desire to make a signing or two here.

Noah Okafor was the only recognised winger brought to Elland Road in the summer, but he has struggled since his move from AC Milan. Two goals in 13 appearances is not what he or the club had hoped for when he replaced Manor Solomon, who was a sensation last season in the Championship.

In order to address these woes, Leeds may now turn to Solomon, who is having his own struggles this season.

Leeds interested in re-signing Manor Solomon

According to SportsBoom (via The Yorkshire Post), Leeds are hoping to re-sign Solomon in January. The 26-year-old has struggled at Villarreal, whom he joined on loan from Tottenham during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Solomon has managed only 10 appearances for Villarreal, who have preferred to use Alberto Moleiro on the left wing. Tottenham are considering cutting the loan agreement short, which would open the door for Leeds to get their man.

Should Leeds re-sign Manor Solomon?

It is no surprise that Leeds are interested in Solomon, given his success last season. They wanted to sign him again in the summer, but a deal was ultimately ruled out, which is why he ended up in La Liga.

Solomon has shown himself to be a good player, but he is having a difficult time at Villarreal. It would make a lot of sense for him to return to Elland Road, and the club can also be said for Leeds.