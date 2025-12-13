Mohamed Salah and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for what could be one of the most dramatic months in recent memory, as uncertainty continues to surround Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds could look to recall Harvey Elliott from his loan spell at Aston Villa in January, a move that may serve as an immediate response to any potential Salah departure.

Salah’s situation at Liverpool has become increasingly tense after his explosive comments last weekend, where he claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club following his omission from the starting lineup in recent matches.

The Egyptian international, who has been pivotal in Liverpool’s success over the past seven years, appears to be at odds with both manager Arne Slot and the club’s hierarchy.

Mo Salah to leave Liverpool?

Clubs from the Saudi Pro League, including Al Hilal and Al Nassr, have reignited their long-standing pursuit of the 33-year-old.

With the Saudi transfer window set to open on January 1, the timing has only intensified speculation that Salah could be on the move sooner rather than later.

While Liverpool’s board have repeatedly insisted they want Salah to stay until his contract expires in 2027, insiders acknowledge that a massive offer from Saudi Arabia could test their resolve.

Elliott’s loan spell at Aston Villa has not gone as planned. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who joined Villa last summer seeking regular first-team football, has made just three Premier League appearances under Unai Emery.

Harvey Elliott is set to make Anfield return

Emery admitted that “talks are ongoing” with the player about his situation, hinting at a possible mid-season resolution.

TEAMtalk reports that Villa are open to terminating the loan early, as they do not plan to activate the £35 million clause that would make the move permanent once Elliott reaches 10 league appearances.

This development could work perfectly in Liverpool’s favour. Should Salah leave in January, Elliott’s early return would provide Arne Slot with a left-footed attacking option capable of playing on the right flank, the very position Salah has owned for years.

