Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a decisive move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo once his £65 million release clause becomes active in January, according to The Mirror.

The potential transfer comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, as tensions continue to rise behind the scenes at Anfield.

With Salah’s situation becoming increasingly precarious, and Saudi clubs expected to reignite their interest in the Egyptian forward in the winter window, Liverpool are accelerating contingency plans to secure an attacking replacement.

Semenyo, one of the Premier League’s breakout stars this season, has been identified as the perfect fit for Arne Slot’s tactical system.

Liverpool are closely monitoring Semenyo

The Ghana international’s explosive pace, tireless work rate, and versatility across the front line have caught Liverpool’s attention, with scouts reportedly submitting glowing reports on his consistency and impact at Bournemouth.

Semenyo has contributed six goals and three assists in the league this season, ranking among the top performers for goal involvements outside the traditional “Big Six.”

His ability to press effectively and transition quickly aligns perfectly with Liverpool’s high-intensity playing style.

While Liverpool appear ready to trigger the clause, Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the race.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs are prepared to offer Semenyo a lucrative financial package under their new ownership structure led by Joe Lewis’ children, who have ambitious plans to elevate the club’s competitive stature.

Tottenham’s interest adds an intriguing twist to the saga, with Manchester United and Manchester City also monitoring the player.

However, Liverpool’s need for a forward replacement and their established scouting groundwork give them an early advantage in the chase.

Mo Salah faces uncertain future at Anfield

Behind the scenes, Liverpool officials are aware that Salah’s future remains uncertain following his public criticism of Arne Slot’s management and reports of renewed interest from Saudi Pro League clubs such as Al Hilal and NEOM FC.

With Bournemouth keen to retain their prized asset, any deal will depend on whether Liverpool are willing to meet the full £65 million release clause.

Given the mounting pressure over Salah’s future and potential January bids from Saudi Arabia, Liverpool may have no choice but to act quickly.

