Liverpool have stepped up efforts to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah, with Michael Olise among their leading targets. The former Crystal Palace winger has been in sensational form since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, and he could now be set for a return to the Premier League.

There is a lot of interest in Olise from officials at Anfield. A deal will not be cheap, but he is seen as the perfect successor to Salah, who could leave Liverpool as early as next month, now that he has fallen out with Arne Slot.

It will not be easy for Liverpool to sign Olise – not only because of the reported asking price, but the player himself may not be entirely open to joining.

Michael Olise keen on La Liga move amid Liverpool interest

According to TEAMtalk, Olise’s preference upon leaving Bayern Munich would be to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The 24-year-old intends to keep his options open for the future, and while he would consider a move to Liverpool, there are other clubs that could tempt him – with Chelsea also said to be one of them, given that he came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Should Liverpool spent big on Michael Olise?

There is little doubt that Olise would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, but there will be reservations about paying another £100m+ fee in 2026, given that Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have struggled since joining from Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle respectively.

It will be interesting to see how serious Liverpool are in their pursuit of Olise. In terms of competition, they would face little from Barcelona due to their financial woes, although right wing is a position that Real Madrid may seek to address – especially if Rodrygo Goes, another of Liverpool’s reported targets, were to leave the Bernabeu.