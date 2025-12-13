Leading Liverpool target would prefer to join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Michael Olise is wanted by Liverpool. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have stepped up efforts to sign a replacement for Mohamed Salah, with Michael Olise among their leading targets. The former Crystal Palace winger has been in sensational form since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, and he could now be set for a return to the Premier League.

There is a lot of interest in Olise from officials at Anfield. A deal will not be cheap, but he is seen as the perfect successor to Salah, who could leave Liverpool as early as next month, now that he has fallen out with Arne Slot.

It will not be easy for Liverpool to sign Olise – not only because of the reported asking price, but the player himself may not be entirely open to joining.

Michael Olise keen on La Liga move amid Liverpool interest

Michael Olise lining up with the French national team
Michael Olise lining up with the French national team (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Olise’s preference upon leaving Bayern Munich would be to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona. The 24-year-old intends to keep his options open for the future, and while he would consider a move to Liverpool, there are other clubs that could tempt him – with Chelsea also said to be one of them, given that he came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool exclusive
Sources: Liverpool draw up defensive contingency plan as Ibrahima Konate uncertainty grows
Man City star will only consider 2026 move to Everton
Man United told £26m will not be enough to sign January target

Should Liverpool spent big on Michael Olise?

There is little doubt that Olise would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, but there will be reservations about paying another £100m+ fee in 2026, given that Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have struggled since joining from Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle respectively.

It will be interesting to see how serious Liverpool are in their pursuit of Olise. In terms of competition, they would face little from Barcelona due to their financial woes, although right wing is a position that Real Madrid may seek to address – especially if Rodrygo Goes, another of Liverpool’s reported targets, were to leave the Bernabeu.

More Stories Michael Olise

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *