Jack Grealish could continue working under David Moyes at Everton. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Everton have been handed a major boost in their hopes of landing a permanent deal for Jack Grealish next summer, with the Man City loanee said to be very happy with how his time on Merseyside has gone thus far.

Grealish arrived at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in August, and alongside the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye, he has been a standout performer for David Moyes’ side. He may have only registered two goals and four assists during his 16 appearances, but his overall performances have been very impressive.

Understandably, Everton are interested in turning Grealish’s loan into a transfer, and their chances of getting a deal done with Man City are looking good.

Jack Grealish will prioritise Everton transfer next summer

As reported by Football Insider, Grealish only wants to stay at Everton, with his desire being to reject all other options that could be available to him next summer – including a return to the Etihad Stadium.

Everton are able to sign Grealish for around £50m, as per a buy clause that was agreed with Man City. However, the fact that the player will only consider a permanent move to the blue half of Merseyside would make it likely that a lower price can be agreed, especially given that Pep Guardiola does not count on him.

How should Everton approach the situation with Jack Grealish?

It makes a lot of sense for Grealish to prioritise Everton, given how well he has settled into life there since joining on loan. There is very little chance that a deal is done for £50m, but it would make a lot of sense for Man City to cash in for around £25-30m, given that he has no future in Guardiola’s side.