Man United want to sign a new midfielder when the transfer window re-opens in January, and Conor Gallagher is one of their options. The former Chelsea man has struggled to nail down a place as a regular starter at Atletico Madrid, which has led to speculation on whether he will return to England.

Man United believe that Gallagher can be signed for a reduced fee, with an opening in the region of £26m reportedly being prepared. However, they have now been told that a transfer would be more expensive than this.

Man United prioritising Adam Wharton over Conor Gallagher

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has claimed that Man United will need to much more than £26m for Gallagher, given the interest being shown in his services. The former Everton and Aston Villa CEO does not expect Old Trafford officials to do that, given their preference to bring in Crystal Palace and current England star Adam Wharton.

“Well, I don’t know where that number has come from, because I think there’d be a bit of an auction for Conor, and I think you’re going to need to pay more than that if you were to get him. I think he’s still very happy in Madrid. He’s not getting the game time he wants, but he is enjoying being around the club and the whole thing. And they’ve had a reasonable run until last weekend, and they’re still lying fourth in the table, but still, it’s very close at the top of the table.

“If he was to come back there has been a lot of talk about United, but I think Wharton is going to be their favoured situation.”

Who should Man United sign: Conor Gallagher or Adam Wharton?

It does make a lot of sense for Man United to target Wharton over Gallagher, even if he will be significantly more expensive. He is younger, has a higher ceiling, and arguably, he would be a better fit for Amorim’s system alongside Bruno Fernandes in the centre of midfield.