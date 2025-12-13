Kobbie Mainoo has been strongly linked with a move away from Man United. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

It is becoming increasingly likely that Kobbie Mainoo will leave Man United during the January transfer window, with the young midfielder still not in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

It has been a season of struggle for Mainoo, who has still yet to start for Man United in the Premier League. In total, he has made 11 appearances, with 10 of those being cameos from the bench in the league, which has underlined his lack of importance for Amorim.

Mainoo’s situation has attracted strong interest from a number of clubs, including Bayern Munich. However, it is more likely that he remains in the Premier League, albeit not with Man United.

Chelsea ready to make move for Kobbie Mainoo

As per Football Insider, Keith Wyness has revealed that Man United’s plans to sign Adam Wharton in 2026 will mean that Mainoo is pushed out of the door – and Chelsea are the most likely candidates for his signature.

“I think it’s very unfair and I think that Mainoo, look, he’s a squandered talent in that sense. I just don’t think he’s, for some reason, he hasn’t caught Amorim’s eye. He thinks he doesn’t fit the style. I think that they decided that Adam Wharton is going to be one of their targets and I think that Mainoo may find himself reinventing himself at Chelsea.

“That’s where I see the situation going and that’s the whispers I’ve been hearing. I think it would be good for Mainoo. I think he needs to get out of there and move forward.”

Will Man United regret letting Kobbie Mainoo leave?

There was a lot of excitement at Man United when Mainoo broke into the first team fold during the 2023-24 season, and understandably so. He looked like one of the best talents in England, as was shown by him starting for the national team at Euro 2024.

If he can recapture that form elsewhere, Man United may certainly end up rue his departure, were it to happen in 2026.