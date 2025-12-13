(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of 13-year-old defensive prospect Socrates, a highly rated youngster who has captured the attention of scouts across the country following his standout performances at Elite London Academy.

The move marks another major step in United’s renewed commitment to developing elite young talent under the direction of INEOS and football director Jason Wilcox.

Born and raised in London, Socrates’ path to Old Trafford has been anything but straightforward.

The young centre-back endured rejected trials at Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace, setbacks that would have discouraged many players his age.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELA – Elite London Academy FC (@elitelondonacademyfcofficial)

Instead, they became the foundation of his determination. His time at Elite London Academy, one of the most respected youth setups in the capital, provided the perfect environment to refine his game and mature both technically and mentally.

Man United win race to sign Socrates

Initially starting as a winger, Socrates was gradually converted into a centre-back by his academy coaches, who recognised his exceptional reading of the game, composure under pressure, and ability to play progressive passes out from the back.

Socrates impressed United’s scouts during a series of trial sessions earlier this year.

His leadership qualities and calmness in possession stood out and Man United made their move to add the player to their youth setup.

After weeks of monitoring, United decided to move swiftly to secure his signature, fending off interest from several Premier League rivals.

As part of his integration plan, the teenager will relocate to Manchester to join one of the region’s top-performing schools, ensuring a balanced approach between his academic education and football development.

This recruitment is part of United’s broader strategy to rebuild their academy pipeline, which has historically produced stars such as Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho.

Red Devils are targeting young talent

Under the influence of INEOS, the club has doubled down on its youth-first philosophy, targeting technically gifted players from across the UK and Europe who can progress through the ranks.

While Socrates remains years away from first-team contention, his arrival reflects the proactive scouting and recruitment system now being refined at Carrington.

Sources close to the academy describe him as “mature beyond his years”, with a natural ability to lead and a confidence rarely seen in players of his age group.

Euro giants “still very attentive” to the situation of Man United star ahead of January