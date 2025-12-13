Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are entering a crucial four-week stretch that could define the club’s short-term future, with senior officials locked in intense negotiations aimed at resolving the fallout between Mohamed Salah and manager Arne Slot.

The situation has escalated into a dramatic internal standoff and the club’s hierarchy is determined to prevent it from spiraling into a full-blown transfer disaster.

A trusted source on X has reported that Liverpool’s leadership is in damage-control mode, fearing that Salah’s continued exclusion from the squad could seriously devalue their star asset.

The 33-year-old Egyptian forward remains one of the most marketable and valuable players in world football, but tensions with Slot, sparked by weeks of benchings and the player’s public criticism of the club, have sent shockwaves at the club and beyond.

Liverpool hierarchy is worried about financial hit

Liverpool’s board views the current standoff as “financially dangerous.”

They are desperate to reintegrate Salah before his transfer value collapses, especially with Saudi Pro League clubs and MLS sides expected to make fresh bids in January.

Despite the board’s panic, Slot remains defiant. The Dutchman has reportedly told Salah in no uncertain terms that his place in the starting XI is no longer guaranteed, emphasising that selection will be based solely on performance and tactical fit, not reputation.

Slot is understood to have the backing of sporting director Richard Hughes, who believes the team must move forward with discipline and unity, even if that means tough conversations with senior stars.

Arne Slot is determined to hold his ground

Still, Slot’s hard-line stance has added another layer of tension, especially as Salah’s representatives push for clarity about his role moving forward.

Over the next four weeks, Liverpool will engage in high-stakes negotiations involving Salah’s camp, Slot, and senior club executives.

These talks are being described internally as a “peace summit”, with both sides eager to find a resolution that safeguards the club’s sporting and financial interests.

If an agreement cannot be reached, sources suggest the board may be forced to entertain offers in January.

