Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly open to parting ways with Yves Bissouma during the January transfer window, according to The Times.

The 29-year-old midfielder, once seen as a key figure in Spurs’ midfield setup, has endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines and now faces an uncertain future in north London.

Bissouma has yet to feature under Thomas Frank, who took charge of Tottenham at the start of the season.

The Malian international underwent ankle surgery in October, which has kept him out of action for several months.

Thomas Frank wants to offload Yves Bissouma

While he is now close to full fitness, reports suggest that Frank has other midfield priorities, leaving Bissouma’s role in the squad unclear.

Since joining Tottenham from Brighton & Hove Albion, Bissouma has shown flashes of his talent but has struggled to maintain consistency.

Despite an encouraging start under Ange Postecoglou last season, disciplinary issues and injuries derailed his progress, limiting his impact at the club.

OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille are among the clubs showing concrete interest in the midfielder.

Both sides are exploring short-term and loan-to-buy options as they seek experienced reinforcements for the second half of the season.

Tottenham midfielder is wanted by Turkish giants

Meanwhile, Fenerbahçe, who previously made contact over a potential deal last summer, are once again monitoring the situation closely.

The Turkish giants are eager to strengthen their midfield options as they push for the Süper Lig title and view Bissouma as a player with the physicality and ball-winning ability to thrive in Turkey.

If a move fails to materialise in January, Spurs are reportedly prepared to offer Bissouma a short-term contract extension to protect his market value and prevent losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

While the club values his experience and professionalism, they are aware that he could seek more consistent playing time elsewhere.

As the January window approaches, the next few weeks will be decisive for Bissouma’s future.

