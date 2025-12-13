(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been plunged into uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konaté, with the French centre-back yet to commit to a new deal amid mounting interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2026, but his hesitation to extend has set off alarm bells at Anfield, forcing the club’s hierarchy to activate an emergency succession plan for one of their most important players.

Konaté has been a key figure in the Reds’ defensive structure when fit, forming a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

However, the player’s reluctance to open fresh negotiations have left sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot contemplating the club’s next steps.

PSG are long-time admirers of Konaté, viewing him as a natural successor to Marquinhos, while Real Madrid have placed him on their defensive shortlist for 2026 as they look to refresh their backline, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

With Liverpool’s defensive rebuild already overdue, Konaté’s uncertain future could accelerate the club’s recruitment drive.

Reds have drawn up a three-man shortlist

1. Jeremy Jacquet (Rennes)

The frontrunner is Jérémy Jacquet, Rennes’ highly rated 20-year-old French defender. Jacquet has been extensively scouted by Liverpool this season, with analysts impressed by his composure and leadership qualities beyond his years. Sources close to Rennes claim Liverpool scouts were in attendance for multiple Ligue 1 fixtures, convinced the youngster could develop into a world-class operator under Slot’s guidance.

2. Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Another name firmly on the radar is Marc Guéhi, whose experience in the Premier League and status as a homegrown player make him an attractive option. The 25-year-old England international has been one of the most consistent defenders in the division, and Liverpool view him as a ready-made partner for Van Dijk. With Guéhi reportedly open to a new challenge, a deal could become realistic soon.

3. Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

Completing the shortlist is Nico Schlotterbeck, the 26-year-old left-footed centre-back from Borussia Dortmund. Known for his technical ability and confidence in playing out from the back, Schlotterbeck fits perfectly into Slot’s possession-based, high-pressing system. Ongoing contract issues between the player and Dortmund have not gone unnoticed at Anfield, with insiders suggesting Liverpool could pounce if negotiations break down further.

Liverpool are still hopeful of keeping Konaté

Despite contingency planning, Liverpool’s priority remains extending Konaté’s contract. The club’s hierarchy believe he can be a cornerstone of their defense for years to come, particularly as Van Dijk approaches the twilight of his career.

However, with no breakthrough in talks and interest growing from abroad, the Reds are preparing for all outcomes.

Sources close to the club insist there is no immediate panic, but the upcoming months will be decisive.

If no agreement is reached before the summer window, Liverpool are expected to move decisively for one of their shortlisted targets to ensure defensive stability ahead of the 2026 season.

Liverpool already have a replacement in mind if Mo Salah leaves in January