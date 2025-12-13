(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling’s future at Chelsea has become uncertain with the Blues ready to let the winger leave the club, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 31-year-old winger, once regarded as one of England’s most dynamic forwards, now finds himself on the fringes of Enzo Maresca’s squad, and with game time hard to come by, an exit from Stamford Bridge appears increasingly likely.

Chelsea are open to letting Sterling leave this winter, with the player’s wages posing a major financial burden for the club.

While Sterling remains under contract, senior figures at Stamford Bridge are believed to be exploring various exit options, including a permanent transfer, loan move, or even a mutual termination if no suitable deal emerges.

Sterling has scored 19 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues.

Chelsea are looking to cut their cost

The move aligns with Chelsea’s cost-control strategy under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who are seeking to balance the wage structure and create room for younger, developing players.

Despite his experience and pedigree, Sterling’s lack of consistency and limited involvement under Maresca have made him a prime candidate to leave in January.

Interest in the former Manchester City star is strong within the Premier League.

Crystal Palace have expressed admiration for Sterling’s experience and versatility, with manager Oliver Glasner eager to add attacking depth amid injury concerns in his forward line.

Meanwhile, Leeds United, currently pushing to avoid relegation, view Sterling as a potential marquee signing who could inject pace, creativity, and top-flight experience into their attack.

Sterling’s name continues to circulate across Europe and beyond. Bayern Munich explored a potential loan deal in the past, and Saudi Pro League clubs have reportedly renewed their interest in signing the winger.

Raheem Sterling wants to stay in Europe

However, Sterling’s priority remains in Europe, where he hopes to rebuild his form and reputation through regular football.

Once a guaranteed starter for club and country, he has slipped out of the England squad, and sources close to the player say he’s determined to revive his career in a competitive environment rather than chase a high-paying move abroad.

A January exit now appears more a matter of when than if. Chelsea are expected to hold further talks with interested clubs in the coming weeks, with Crystal Palace currently considered the frontrunner due to their Premier League status and playing style that suits Sterling’s strengths.

If a deal materialises, it would mark the end of a turbulent chapter in Sterling’s career and perhaps offer him the chance to rediscover the spark that once made him one of English football’s most feared attackers.

Report: Chelsea hold conversations to land 27-year-old “leader” on Man City radar