Eliezer Mayenda could depart Sunderland. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Sunderland have plans to add to their squad in January, but there could also be players on their way out of the Stadium of Light. One of those that may end up moving on is Eliezer Mayenda, who has struggled for prominence since promotion to the Premier League.

Mayenda was a standout performer in the Championship, but since the arrival of Brian Brobbey in the summer, he has struggled for regular minutes. He is currently third in the pecking order behind Wilson Isidor and the Netherlands international, which has led to him making only eight appearances in the Premier League – three of those have been from the start.

Mayenda was linked with a move to Leeds in 2024, but on this occasion, his destination could be the Bundesliga.

Elienzer Mayenda wanted by clubs in Germany

According to RTL/ntv and Sport.de (via Sport Witness), Mayenda is attracting interest from at least one club in the German top flight, who are as yet unnamed. His struggle for minutes this season is seen as an opportunity to sign the Spain U21 international, who could also be open to the move given his situation on Wearside.

Should Sunderland consider letting Eliezer Mayenda go?

It must be remembered that Mayenda is only 20 years of age, and while he did well in the Championship last season, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish. Regis Le Bris will be aware of this, hence his decision to not overly count on him.

It would make little sense for Sunderland to sell Mayenda, but were a loan move to be agreed, it’d be ideal for all parties. He needs minutes, and the chance to do that in the Bundesliga would surely be an opportunities that he would not turn down.