Cristian Romero could leave Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham managed to hold on to Cristian Romero in the summer, but there could be chances for him to leave in 2026. The defender attracted significant interest from Atletico Madrid, who still harbour hopes of bringing him to the Spanish capital alongside a number of his Argentine teammates.

Romero committed his future to Tottenham by penning a new contract in the face of Atleti’s interest, but while it was enough to stop a deal from getting done in the summer, the same cannot be made for the 2026 transfer window.

Tottenham set asking price for Cristian Romero sale

As per Tottenham News, former club scout Bryan King has revealed that Tottenham may accept a bid in the region of £60m for Romero, although there is no real desire for the defender to depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“He’s only just signed a new contract, Romero. He signed an improved deal in the summer, and it’s made a big difference to his wage packet. He’s one of the highest-paid players at Tottenham, so it won’t be cheap to get him out. If Atletico think he’s going to walk out, they’ll have to think again.

“He’d cost £60-70m. The fact that he’s Argentinian and Diego Simeone’s Argentinian will have nothing to do with it. If Spurs don’t want to sell, then he won’t go unless a crazy offer comes in, that is what it will take.”

How important is Cristian Romero to Tottenham?

There has been a lot of plaudits in the direction of Micky van de Ven since he joined Tottenham, but there is a strong argument to suggest that Romero is more important to the club. He has been a top performer for a number of seasons, so if he were to depart, it would be a very big blow.