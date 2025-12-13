West Ham will sign a striker in January. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham are planning to sign a striker in January, with Niclas Fullkrug almost certain to leave the London Stadium. A number of targets have been identified over the last few months, with one of those currently plying his trade in the Championship.

Fullkrug’s expected departure would leave Callum Wilson as the only recognised striker in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, but regardless, there has long been a desire within West Ham to address their number nine woes. The club have struggled to sign the right player for a number of years, but they hope to put that right in 2026 – and they could do so with Josh Sargent.

West Ham register interest in Josh Sargent

According to GiveMeSport (via West Ham Zone), West Ham are keen on a January move for Sargent, whom Norwich are prepared to sell for a fee in the region of £17.5m. The Hammers want to sign a striker who is physical and has experience of English football, and the USA international would fit those criteria.

Sargent, who joined Norwich from Werder Bremen in 2021, has a relatively good record at Carrow Road, with 55 goals in 154 appearances across all competitions. He has struck seven times this season, with six of those coming in the Championship.

Is Josh Sargent the answer to West Ham’s striker woes?

Sargent would no doubt welcome a return to the Premier League, where he has experience with Norwich. However, he did not have the best record, which could be a concern for West Ham, who really need to finally find the solution in attack.

It remains to be seen who West Ham go for, but there will undoubtedly be a sense of desperation in their pursuit – which they cannot afford, given their struggles in recent years.