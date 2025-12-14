Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for the Italian club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the north London club.

Leao has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Rafael Leao on Arsenal radar

Mikel Arteta believes that he needs to sign a quality winger in order to get the best out of Viktor Gyokeres.

He feels that Milan attacker will be able to unlock the true potential of the Swedish international. Gyokeres needs more service, and a quality wide player could certainly make a difference in the final third.

Leao will add pace, flair and unpredictability in the final third. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

According to Fichajes, they are looking at Rodrygo Goes from Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see which of the two players ends up at Arsenal eventually. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be attractive for both players.

Leao could use a move

Meanwhile, the Portuguese international has proven himself at Milan and for his country. This could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be ideal for him. He has the physicality for English football, and he could be an important player for Arsenal.

The Gunners have the financial resources to convince Milan to sell the player, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He is highly rated across Europe, and Luka Modrić has recently labelled him as an “amazing” player. He has the ability to improve further, and moving to the Premier League could accelerate his development.