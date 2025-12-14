Playmaker has just taken a swipe at Leicester for what they did in summer

Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss is currently on loan at German club VfB Stuttgart.

The midfielder has done quite well for the German outfit, and he is expected to join them permanently. The Moroccan international does not want to return to the English club in the future, and he has been quite harsh with his comments regarding Leicester in the past.

Bilal El Khannouss slams Leicester

It seems that the player has taken a swipe at the Championship outfit once again. In a recent interview, the midfielder explained that Leicester City made it very difficult for him to leave in the summer, and the resistance from the club was baffling because he had a release clause in his contract.

“We reached an agreement with Stuttgart. They were always there,” he added (h/t SportWitness).

“And I’m satisfied, even though, to be honest, it wasn’t easy this summer. It was difficult to find a way out of Leicester; they didn’t make it easy for me. What I especially didn’t understand was why it didn’t work out despite my release clause.”

El Khannouss fans will disappoint fans

His comments will not go down well with the Leicester City fans. It is clear that he is not happy with the way his move was handled during the summer transfer window. However, he should have been more professional in his reaction towards the club.

Even though he does not want to play for them again and wants to compete at a higher level, Leicester City played a key role in his development. They gave him valuable experience in the Premier League, and the fans would have expected more respect from the player towards the club.

It will be interesting to see if he can sort out his long-term future and focus on his football. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future, and he deserves to compete at a high level.

El Khannouss is a target for Newcastle.

