Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Leeds United are expected to complete a deal for the Liverpool academy graduate, Kai Morrall.

Morrall has been at Liverpool for eight seasons, and he is highly rated within the club. The young winger is now set to leave the club and join the Leeds United youth setup.

Kai Morrall heading to Leeds

The Northern Ireland youth international has confirmed the move on his Instagram account, and he will look to continue his development at Leeds now.

Leeds are a big club with a rich history when it comes to grooming young players. It will be interesting to see if the 15-year-old can fulfil his potential with them. There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He is not ready to make his mark in the Premier League yet, and he will look to continue his development with regular opportunities at the youth level.

However, there is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for Leeds United.

Report: Sheffield United eyeing January move for former Leeds ace

Morrall could be an asset

Leeds have done well to add to the formidable pool of young talent already at the club in recent windows. The arrival of the Liverpool attacker will be another feather in their cap. It remains to be seen whether they can groom him properly and help him fulfil his potential.

He could prove to be a solid acquisition for the club in future, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will regret his departure.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League. They have had a mixed start to the season so far, and they will need to start picking up points if they want to survive in the top flight. They are a big club, and they should be competing in the Premier League regularly.

Report: Leeds could sign 23-year-old midfield target in January due to affordable clause