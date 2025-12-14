(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly taken a major step in their pursuit of Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, with the club officially opening talks regarding the forward’s payment structure.

The development marks a significant acceleration in the Reds’ transfer plans as they look to bolster their attack.

According to the latest reports, the decision has already been communicated to Mohamed Salah during recent peace talks, signaling a transparent approach from the club regarding their future attacking hierarchy.

Liverpool officially open talks with Bournemouth

Breaking the news on X, a trusted transfer insider revealed that the Reds have officially began talks with the Cherries to sign Semenyo, with the discussions centred around the payment structure for the player.

He also claimed that Salah has been informed of the club’s intention to sign Semenyo who can play on either side of the wing.

“Exclusive: Liverpool have officially opened talks with Bournemouth regarding Antoine Semenyo’s payment structure.

Mo Salah was informed during the peace talks that the club’s plan is to sign a winger who can play on both sides. Big news.”

Exclusive ? Liverpool have officially opened talks with Bournemouth regarding Antoine Semenyo's payment structure. Mo Salah was informed during the peace talks that the club's plan is to sign a winger who can play on both sides. Big news. pic.twitter.com/wM7livn07D — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 14, 2025

This suggests that while Liverpool are working to resolve any recent friction with their Egyptian King, they are simultaneously future-proofing the squad with a versatile forward capable of operating on either flank, reducing the reliance on Salah.

It also keeps the possibility open for a shock January sale of Salah to Saudi Pro League. The Liverpool hierarchy behind the scenes have reportedly held discussions with Saudi clubs who have expressed strong interest in signing him.

Many believe this was the source of Salah’s outburst, who felt backstabbed by the club for looking to sell him behind his back.

With Semenyo’s arrival now looking a major possibility, Salah’s future remains a question mark. The player previously hinted that the Brighton game could be his final game for the club, suggesting that the club might ship him off.

His gesture post Brighton win was also quite emotional as he lapped around the stadium as the fans serenaded him.

Liverpool look set to beat Premier League rivals to sign Semenyo

Securing Semenyo would be a massive coup for Arne Slot’s side, particularly given the fierce competition for his signature.

The Ghanaian international has been one of the most coveted attackers in the Premier League over the last 18 months, drawing interest from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham.

By moving now to discuss payment structures, often the final hurdle in modern transfers, Liverpool appear to have stolen a march on their rivals.

The urgency suggests the Reds are keen to wrap up a deal swiftly, potentially for the January window, ensuring they don’t get drawn into a bidding war.

Antoine Semenyo’s excellent stats

It is easy to see why Liverpool are pressing ahead. Semenyo has been in electric form for the Cherries.

In the current 2025/26 campaign, he has already notched 6 goals and 3 assists in just 14 Premier League appearances, building on a breakout 2024/25 season where he scored 11 league goals.

His overall career tally to date stands at 55 goals and 36 assists in 268 games across four clubs: Bournemouth, Bristol City, Newport County and Sunderland.

His underlying numbers are equally impressive, ranking in the top percentiles for progressive carries and shot-creating actions. Crucially for Liverpool’s system, his versatility is elite.

While primarily dangerous as a right-winger cutting onto his left, he has played significant minutes as a left-winger and even as a central striker, making him the perfect tactical fit for a fluid Liverpool frontline.