Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Ecuadorian midfielder Ederson Castillo.

The 17-year-old has impressed with Liga Deportiva Universitaria, and Manchester United have been keeping tabs on his progress. According to journalist Johanna Calderon, Manchester United’s interest in the player is now increasing. It seems that they are keen on securing his signature.

Man United eyeing Ederson Castillo

Manchester United have done well to groom players over the years, and it seems that they are looking to build for the future. The 17-year-old South American could be a long-term investment for them. Even though he might not be ready for first-team football, Manchester United could groom him into a star. It will be interesting to see if they submit an offer to get the deal done.

The young midfielder will certainly be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an excellent track record when it comes to nurturing young players.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Several other clubs are monitoring his progress, and it will not be easy for Manchester United to get the deal across the line.

Castillo could be an asset

They have brought in talented players in recent windows, and it is clear that they are looking to build a formidable team for the future. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the 17-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance. He could add control, composure and defensive cover to the side.

Playing in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential as well.