Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham.

The 20-year-old has not been able to perform at a high-level, and he has been linked with a move away from Germany.

Man United eyeing Jobe Bellingham

Manchester United are monitoring his situation as per Fichajes, and they could look to provide him with an exit route. The 20-year-old was highly rated during his time at Sunderland, and there is no doubt that he is a promising young player with a bright future. Niko Kovac has labelled him as a player with “a lot of quality”.

Perhaps a change of scenery could be ideal for him. Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and the powerful 20-year-old could be ideal for them. He has the physicality to succeed in English football, and he has the technical attributes as well. A fresh start could be ideal for him.

Man United move could be ideal for Bellingham

There is no doubt that he has the talent, and Manchester United might be able to unlock his true potential. They have done well to groom young players in recent years.

The Red Devils could play a role in his development. The midfielder could be attracted to the idea of returning to England as well. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be quite exciting for him.

The 20-year-old would be a future investment for Manchester United. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, it could be a masterstroke for them. He has all the tools to develop into a top player with the right guidance.

It will be interesting to see if the German club is willing to give up on him and sell the player.