Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Newcastle United sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, and he has been linked with a return in recent months.

Ross Wilson was the director for Nottingham Forest when they signed the player from Newcastle, and Wilson is now the sporting director at Newcastle.

Newcastle keen on Elliot Anderson return

Manager Eddie Howe has always been vocal about his admiration for Anderson, and he has previously admitted that he would love to have the player back at the club. Naturally, that has fuelled speculations surrounding the midfielder’s potential return to his former club.

Ross Wilson was recently asked whether he would make a move for the Nottingham Forest midfielder in future. Wilson has added fuel to the fire by claiming that he likes the player a lot. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

He said to the Shields Gazette: “I like him a lot”.

Anderson has done really well

Anderson has been excellent for Nottingham Forest, and he is certainly one of the finest young midfield talents in the Premier League right now. Bringing him back to the club would be a wise decision for Newcastle. However, they will have to pay a lot of money to get the deal done. Nottingham Forest will not want to lose a player like him easily. Also, multiple big clubs are monitoring his development, and there is likely to be intense competition for his signature.

The midfielder might prefer to join a big club where he will be able to fight for titles and compete in the UEFA Champions League regularly. Newcastle have an ambitious project and a talented squad. However, they are not quite at the level to compete with the elite clubs yet. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they have the finances to get the deal across the line. They already have quality midfielders like Bruno Guimarães, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton. Adding Anderson could take them to a whole new level.