Leeds will be busy in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Joe Rothwell during the January transfer window.

The midfielder was excellent for Leeds United last season, but they decided against signing him permanently when they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Joe Rothwell to return to England?

The player joined Rangers from Bournemouth during the last transfer window, but he has struggled to make his mark in Scotland. He will hope to play regularly once again, and Chris Wilder is prepared to provide him with that opportunity at Sheffield United, as per Glasgow World.

The 30-year-old has shown his quality in the Championship with clubs like Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, and Southampton. There is no doubt that he could be a very useful player for Sheffield United. Wilder needs more quality in the middle of the park, and the 30-year-old has the quality and the experience to help them improve. His leadership skills could also be invaluable for the Blades.

Rothwell has done well in the Championship

Rothwell will look to get his career back on track with regular opportunities. He has the quality and the experience to make an instant impact in the Championship, and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for Sheffield United. Rangers are unlikely to stand in his way in January. He has been an underperformer for them, and they will look to get rid of the player and bring in an upgrade.

It will be interesting to see if the 30-year-old can hold down a regular starting spot at Sheffield United during the second half of the season.

He will add control, composure, and set-piece ability to the team. He was excellent for Leeds United when they secured promotion to the Premier League, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Sheffield United as well.