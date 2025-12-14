(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing run this season.

He was backed with substantial funds during the summer window, and Liverpool were expected to defend their domestic crown. However, it has been a disappointing season for Liverpool so far. There have been rumours that the Netherlands manager could be shown the door soon.

Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool?

They have been linked with multiple managers in recent weeks, including former club captain Steven Gerrard. According to Football Insider, the 45-year-old is “very keen” on taking over at Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if the club is willing to make a change in the coming weeks. Gerrard has managed clubs like Aston Villa and Rangers in the past. However, he is still largely unproven, and it would be a huge gamble to appoint him as a successor to Slot.

The Dutch manager helped them with the league title last, and Liverpool might need to be more patient with him. They have shown improvement in the last couple of matches against Inter Milan and Brighton. They managed to win both matches without conceding a goal. It remains to be seen whether the Netherlands manager can turn it around.

Gerrard might not be the ideal option

There is no doubt that the appointment of Gerrard could lift the spirits around the club and bring back the feel-good factor. However, Liverpool need a proven manager, and the former England International midfielder might not be ideal for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool will have to be practical when making the decision instead of being emotional. They have a talented squad, and a top-quality manager could take them back to the top of English football. If they decide to get rid of Slot, they should look to bring in someone who has won major trophies at big clubs.