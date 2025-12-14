(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has sent a warning to the Tottenham board after the latest defeat.

Tottenham fell to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, their sixth defeat in the Premier League this season.

The result sees them now sit 11th in the table with 22 points, six points behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Fans showed their frustration at full-time but the manager sent the fans and the board a stern warning during the post match press-conference.

Thomas Frank sends warning to the Tottenham board

Thomas Frank did not shy away from the questions about his under future at Spurs. Instead, he fired a warning to the Tottenham board against making a decision to sack him.

The Dane was brought in with a long-term project in mind and the former Brentford manager reminded the hierarchy the need to be patient, insisted that the club’s problems run deeper than the manager and that stability is the only path to success.

When asked about his job, Frank told reporters: “I think it is extremely important to be calm and measured and of course have very very direct and clear messages at the right time.

“So they are not in doubt of what I think because and very honest about where we are as well as I was very honest it was a very bad performance. No two ways about that.

“But also know that to change this this will take some time. If no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is NOT a quick fix.”

Frank took over the Spurs job in the summer following the shock sacking of Ange Postecoglou who had just ended Tottenham’s long awaited trophy drought.

He came in with big reputation for his work at Brentford but so far, the start to his tenure at Spurs has been mixed.

Competition Played Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Points Per Game Premier League 16 6 4 6 22 1.38 UEFA Champions League 6 3 2 1 11 1.83 EFL Cup 2 1 – 1 3 1.50 UEFA Super Cup 1 – – 1 – 0.00 Total / Average 25 10 6 9 36 1.40

Thomas Frank’s stats for Tottenham via Transfermarkt