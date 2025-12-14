(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities at the Premier League club, and he needs to play more often. Gianluigi Donnarumma is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Trafford will need to leave if he wants to play every week.

James Trafford is in demand

According to reports, Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa might be able to provide him with an exit route in the coming months.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “He’s a quality keeper and I think there are a few clubs that are still unhappy in that position. But certainly those are the sort of the three clubs I think, yeah, Newcastle, Villa, Spurs are where I think Trafford may end up.”

Trafford could improve all three clubs

Spurs could certainly use more depth in the goalkeeping department. Guglielmo Vicario has done well since joining the London club, but he can be quite inconsistent. He is also quite vulnerable when it comes to dealing with aerial balls. Signing another quality goalkeeper would be ideal for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa need a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who has been linked with an exit from the club. There is no doubt that Trafford would be an excellent acquisition for them. He was outstanding for Burnley in the Championship last season, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle could also use another goalkeeper, and Trafford could be the ideal long-term replacement for Nick Pope. It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done.