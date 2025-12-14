Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Igor Thiago has become one of the standout names of the winter transfer window. His strong performances for Brentford have put him firmly on the radar of Premier League giants.

Sources close to the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa are all showing “serious interest”, while clubs from Serie A and La Liga are also keeping an eye on the Brazilian striker.

Thiago has 12 goals in 16 matches this season.

Brentford set Igor Thiago asking price

Brentford’s stance is clear, and the club has set a price as high as €70 million, with some reports even mentioning £70 million. That figure makes a January move difficult, especially given Thiago’s contract until 2029. Brentford are reluctant to lose such a key player midway through the season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery sees Thiago as a long-term alternative to Ollie Watkins and could push for a bid in the €50–57 million range. Tottenham have explored a loan deal, but Brentford are not open to it. Newcastle, who signed Yoane Wissa from Brentford in the summer but have yet to see him play due to injury, view Thiago as the ideal signing to strengthen their attack.

Given Brentford’s position, a big move in January looks unlikely. However, strong offers are expected to arrive in the summer. For Thiago, the priority remains playing regularly and performing well to secure his place in Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Tottenham move could tempt Thiago

He will look to compete at a high-level and join a big club. The move to Tottenham would probably be more attractive for him compared to the other two clubs. Tottenham have an exciting project, and they recently won the UEFA Europa League. A quality striker could make a huge difference for them in the final third, and the move would be ideal for all parties.

It will be interesting to see if they are willing to pay the asking price in the summer.