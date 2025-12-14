(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Pablo Barrios has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, and Tottenham are keen on securing his signature.

According to Fichajes, they have offered €70 million for the 22-year-old midfielder, but he has a €120 million exit clause in his contract. It is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay that kind of money for the young midfielder.

Atletico Madrid will have to be reasonable with their demand for the move to go through. Liverpool are also monitoring Barrios, and recent reports have claimed that they could face competition from Chelsea.

Spurs need someone like Pablo Barrios

Tottenham need more control, composure and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Atletico Madrid could midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them. He is young enough to improve further, and he is already well settled at the highest level. He has the technical attributes in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for him. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep, and the 22-year-old seems like the ideal acquisition.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Tottenham need to keep improving the team if they want to compete with elite clubs. They will be hoping to finish in the top four and do well in the cup competitions. Adding more quality in the middle of the park will certainly help them finish the season strongly.

Can Spurs sign Barrios?

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the midfielder to join the club. He is enjoying his football at Atletico Madrid, and he is an important player for them. Moving to Tottenham might not be a priority for him right now. The outfit will have to convince the player of their project and offer him a lucrative contract to tempt him.