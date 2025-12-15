(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

AC Milan have reportedly made Gabriel Jesus their top attacking target for the January transfer window, with the Italian giants exploring the possibility of a loan deal for the Arsenal forward, according to Corriere dello Sport, as reported by GOAL.

The Rossoneri, who are seeking to reinforce their frontline after an inconsistent start to the season, view Jesus as an ideal addition to inject pace, creativity, and experience into their attack.

However, the move faces significant challenges, primarily due to Milan’s limited transfer budget and the Brazilian’s high wages.

Under manager Massimilano Allegri, Milan have struggled with attacking consistency, especially in big games.

Arsenal attacker Jesus is a player in demand

Jesus, with his versatility and work rate, perfectly fits Milan’s tactical blueprint, a forward capable of playing both as a central striker and out wide.

The 28-year-old’s experience in the Premier League and Champions League makes him a valuable asset for a side hoping to challenge domestically and in Europe.

However, Milan’s financial situation rules out any chance of a permanent deal, with a loan being the only realistic avenue. Even that comes with complications, as Jesus currently earns around €16 million gross per year at Arsenal, a figure far above what Milan’s wage structure can accommodate.

Sources in Italy suggest Milan could attempt to negotiate a deal where Arsenal cover part of the player’s wages, though such an arrangement would require the Gunners’ approval and likely depend on their own January business.

At Arsenal, Jesus has found himself in a difficult position. While he remains one of Mikel Arteta’s most trusted forwards, the rise of Viktor Gyökeres, signed last summer, and the emergence of Mikel Merino as a makeshift attacker have limited his playing time.

The Brazilian striker is looking for playing time

With the 2026 World Cup in North America drawing closer, Jesus is reportedly eager for more consistent minutes to cement his place in the Brazil national team.

Although Arteta values Jesus’ leadership and versatility, the manager has rotated heavily this season and with options like Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard in the squad, players who can also play upfront for the Gunners, Jesus may find it difficult to feature in the second half of the season.

This reduced role could make a mid-season loan appealing to the player, particularly if Milan can guarantee regular football and a central role in Allegri’s system.

Report: Arsenal keeping close tabs on 24-year-old Dortmund ace ahead of potential move