AC Milan are keen on raiding Premier League club West Ham for one of their attackers.

The player in question in Niclas Fullkrug who has been linked with a move away this January transfer window.

The German’s high-profile move to the London Stadium has failed and the player is now eyeing an exit in the upcoming transfer window ahead of the World Cup.

Despite a strong reputation as a centre-forward, the 32-year-old has struggled for form and goals, managing just three goals across 29 appearances across all competitions.

With the player keen on regular minutes to boost his chances of making the World Cup squad, a return to Europe is a major possibility.

AC Milan in talks to sign Niclas Fullkrug

Among the clubs interested in him are Italian giants AC Milan. According to an update from Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, with the future of Santiago Gimenez uncertain.

As per Romano, the Italian club are in contact with Fullkrug’s camp, with talks currently ongoing between the player’s entourage and Milan.

Romano shared the update on X: ” AC Milan are working on new striker for January transfer window regardless of what’s gonna happen with Santi Gimenez.

“Talks ongoing with Niclas Fullkrug’s camp as target as reported in the recent weeks and days.”

West Ham could strike swap deal to sign Santiago Gimenez

Gimenez has been long linked with a move to the English league.

Tottenham were interested in him in the past and so were Nottingham Forest, who even made a failed attempt to sign him before his move to AC Milan from Feyenoord.

He continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League. Among the clubs linked are Leeds United, who are reportedly hoping to land the hitman.

Interesting, West Ham have also been linked with Gimenez, which opens up the possibility of a potential swap deal.

His excellent goalscoring record with the Dutch club earned him a strong reputation in Europe.

In 105 games for Feyenoord across all competitions, the Mexican international scored 65 and assisted 14, which eventually earned him the high profile move to Italy.