Barcelona are reportedly preparing a bold attempt to lure Kobbie Mainoo away from Manchester United, as the Catalan giants look to strengthen their midfield for the long term.

However, the Blaugrana face significant competition from domestic rivals Real Madrid, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The 20-year-old England international has been one of the most talked-about young players in English football, but his situation at Old Trafford has grown increasingly uncertain under manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the brightest academy graduates of the post-Ferguson era, Mainoo has found first-team opportunities hard to come by this season, sparking speculation about a potential move abroad.

Kobbie Mainoo is ready to leave Man United

Mainoo reportedly pushed for an exit during the summer transfer window, eager to secure more consistent game time.

Man United, however, rejected all approaches, insisting that he remained a key part of their long-term project.

Sources close to the player suggest he is frustrated by the lack of opportunities and wants to reignite his career, potentially away from Old Trafford.

A January loan move had been mooted, but United’s shortage of midfield depth during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) period makes a midseason exit complicated.

Barcelona see Mainoo as an ideal long-term investment and a perfect fit for their evolving midfield under Hansi Flick.

The club is keen to inject fresh energy and athleticism into a squad that already boasts young stars like Gavi, Pedri, and Fermín López.

Barcelona & Real Madrid are both interested in Mainoo

Financially, Barcelona are still operating under tight La Liga spending restrictions, which could make a straight cash offer difficult. The report claims that the club could explore a loan deal with an option to buy, a structure that would mirror how they’ve handled several recent signings.

Complicating matters further for Barcelona is Real Madrid’s growing interest. The same report claims Los Blancos have also made informal enquiries, seeing Mainoo as a midfielder who could add depth and quality to their squad.

United, for their part, remain reluctant to part ways with Mainoo, especially given their own midfield inconsistencies this season. However, the situation could change if the player pushes again for an exit or if Barcelona table an offer that aligns with United’s valuation.

