Chelsea have made the first move in the race to sign promising Netherlands international Kees, swiftly opening discussions with the player’s representatives ahead of the January transfer window, according to multiple iNews.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Europe’s most intriguing young prospects following a breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie.

His ability to dictate the tempo of matches have drawn comparisons to players like Frenkie de Jong and Martin Ødegaard.

His performances have now alerted several top clubs, with Chelsea and Newcastle United among the most serious contenders for his signature.

Chelsea make contact with AZ Alkmaar midfielder

Insiders at Stamford Bridge say Chelsea’s recruitment department has already initiated contact with Kees’ camp to explore the feasibility of a deal, as the Blues continue to build one of the youngest and most dynamic squads in the Premier League.

However, while the £25 million valuation is considered fair in the current market, Chelsea’s hierarchy, mindful of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), are reportedly hesitant to make such an investment in January without first moving on a few fringe players.

Manager Enzo Maresca is said to be an admirer of Kees’ versatility and tactical intelligence, believing he could thrive in Chelsea’s evolving midfield setup alongside Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo.

Nonetheless, the club’s transfer committee is proceeding carefully, weighing whether to delay a formal bid until the summer when the financial situation may be more flexible.

While Chelsea deliberate, Newcastle United are preparing to take decisive action.

The Magpies are “definitely pondering a move” for Kees in January, viewing him as a player who could immediately strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad for both the Premier League and their European ambitions.

The Toon Army are expected to test the waters with a formal offer soon after the winter window opens, and sources suggest Kees is intrigued by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Dutch midfielder has impressed this season

Kees’ rise has been meteoric. Having excelled in the Eredivisie this season with standout performances against top Dutch sides, he has also caught the attention of Ajax scouts and Bundesliga clubs, but the financial power of the Premier League is expected to dictate the outcome.

At 19, his mix of ball-carrying ability, defensive awareness, and creativity has made him a target for teams seeking long-term midfield solutions.

With Chelsea carefully assessing their January spending and Newcastle ready to move more aggressively, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining Kees’ next destination.

His current club is believed to be open to selling for the right price, ideally around £25 million but would prefer to retain him until the summer if possible.

