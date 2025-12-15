(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could go ahead with the sale of defender Marc Guehi despite manager Oliver Glasner wanting to keep his captain at the club, according to Football Insider.

The English defender is being constantly linked with a move away from Selhurst Park due to his contract situation.

Guehi is set to become a free agent next year and he has made it clear to the club that he does not intend to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park.

Despite the chance to lose him for free next summer, Glasner is willing to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season.

However, the Palace hierarchy are looking to cash in on him and make some money out of his sale in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace could be tempted to sell Marc Guehi

Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Palace could be tempted to make some money from the move, which might not go down well with manager Glasner.

“Palace are in a very difficult situation with Guehi,” he told Football Insider.

“Glasner obviously doesn’t want to lose him mid-way through the season, he’s a crucial player, their captain, one of their best players and so important to everything they do.

“So on the playing side of things, it would be very risky to let him leave in January when they still hold ambitions of pushing up the league table and winning in Europe.

“The problem is, it will be very tempting for the Palace hierarchy to sell.

“They almost let him go in the summer and would have done if not for the manager’s protestations, so I have no doubt they will be tempted again.”

Palace are now in a difficult situation regarding the future of the centre-back.

Selling Guehi in January is crucial to their finances

Financially, selling him in the January transfer window makes complete sense since it is better than losing him for free.

However, as far as their ambitions for this season are concerned, losing their most important player right now would be a huge blow for the team and the manager.

If he is allowed to leave the club, Glasner would want a top class replacement signed in January.

It was Glasner who blocked his move last summer and his decision has proved to be a masterstroke for Palace on the pitch.

They are currently 5th in the league, ten points behind league leaders Arsenal and having an impressive season so far but Glasner may have to plan the second half of the season without his influential captain.

