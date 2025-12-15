(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has taken a fresh swipe at club legend Jamie Carragher, following the pundit’s controversial comments about Mohamed Salah earlier this week.

Carragher sparked intense backlash last Monday after launching into an eight-minute rant criticising Salah after his explosive interview following draw vs Leeds United.

Many fans felt the criticism crossed the line, accusing the former Reds defender of pursuing a personal vendetta rather than offering balanced analysis.

Among several claims, Carragher suggested that Salah routinely “threw his right-backs under the bus” during his time at Anfield, suggesting that the Egyptian winger failed to track back defensively.

The comments quickly went viral, with Liverpool supporters slamming Carragher for attempting to rewrite history and downplay Salah’s immense impact on the club’s success.

Dejan Lovren aims dig at Jamie Carragher in support of Salah

Dejan Lovren, who shared the Liverpool dressing room with Mo Salah for years and remains one of his closest friends, has emerged as one of the Egyptian’s most vocal defenders during the ongoing controversy.

The former Croatia international has repeatedly taken to social media over the past week to defend aggressively defend Salah.

And he was at it again on Monday, as he threw a subtle shade at Carragher for his crazy comments.

Salah recently broke yet another Premier League record after providing an assist for Hugo Ekitike in Liverpool’s clash against Brighton.

The contribution saw Salah become the player with the most goals and assists for a single club in Premier League history, registering an astonishing 277 goal contributions for the Reds.

After Salah posted the milestone graphic on social media, Lovren reposted it on X with a sarcastic caption clearly aimed at Carragher: “Not good enough Mo. You need to cover your full back.”

Not good enough Mo. You need to cover your full back. https://t.co/oaGJDog2eK — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) December 15, 2025

Dejan Lovren and Mohamed Salah’s friendship

The bond between Lovren and Salah goes far beyond their time together at Liverpool.

During their years at Anfield, the pair developed a close personal relationship, often referring to each other as brothers and regularly sharing moments together both on and off the pitch.

Lovren has previously spoken about Salah’s humility, professionalism and relentless work ethic, frequently pushing back against narratives that portray the forward as selfish or unwilling to contribute defensively.

Even after leaving Liverpool, Lovren has continued to publicly support Salah, defending him against criticism from pundits, rival fans and now even former teammates.

During Salah’s contract saga last season, the Croatian called for the club to pay Salah whatever he is asking for because he ‘deserves it’

Their friendship has been especially visible during difficult moments, with Lovren consistently standing up for Salah when he feels the Egyptian has been unfairly targeted.

This latest sarcastic post is simply another example of Lovren’s unwavering loyalty, reinforcing just how strong their relationship remains long after their Liverpool careers no longer overlap.