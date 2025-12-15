(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are monitoring Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils in January.

The Daily Mail previously reported that Man United are keen on a double Bournemouth swoop, as they look to sign both Antoine Semenyo and Tyler Adams.

And now Romano has confirmed that the Red Devils are indeed monitoring the Bournemouth midfielder.

According to Romano, United currently operate with two separate transfer lists. The elite list includes Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton, players viewed internally as “top, top targets” but extremely difficult to sign in January.

Tyler Adams, however, sits on a second list of more realistic January options, though any potential deal remains complicated.

Romano added that Bournemouth see Adams as a key figure under Andoni Iraola, making negotiations difficult in both timing and valuation.

Giving the latest on Adams on his YouTube video, Romano said:

“Tyler Adams, from what I’m told is one of the names that Manchester United are monitoring, not the only one because there are several players in the list of Man United.

“There are two kind of separate list. There is the top top targets players like Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton. These players are considered top top targets but very unlikely for January.

“For the January window, there could be more about opportunities but Bournemouth want to keep a player like Tyler Adams.

“Bournemouth believe that Tyler Adams is a really important player for them and so it’s not going to be easy eventually for Man United to try to find a solution in terms of pricing and in terms of timing.”

However, the Cherries may not be willing to part ways with Adams. This is because Antoine Semenyo is increasingly likely to leave in January, with Liverpool considered favourites to sign him despite strong competition from Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal.

Romano continued: “Bournemouth want to keep him also because there is the Antoine Semenyo situation. And so for Bournemouth, imagine losing two players like Tyler Adams, Semenyo after they already sold many important players in the summer transfer window.

“At the moment, Bournemouth insist on keeping Tyler Adams at the club. Then we will be following the situation. We will see what’s going to happen.

“For the moment, it’s an appreciation from United. Man United like the player, see him as an eventual option, but at the moment again he’s not the only one and is not an easy one because the club insists to keep the player in the January transfer window and to complete the season with Tyler Adams as one of the crucial figures for Andoni Iraola.”

Why Tyler Adams appeals to Ruben Amorim and Manchester United

From Manchester United’s perspective, Tyler Adams fits several of the key traits Ruben Amorim values in a midfielder.

The American is tactically disciplined, press-resistant, and capable of operating as a single pivot, a role that is central to Amorim’s preferred system.

A new midfielder remains a priority for Amorim, and even more so if Kobbie Mainoo leaves in the January window.

While the likes of Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson remains the clubs top targets, they could bring in Adams in the winter.