(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Mohamed Salah’ situation at Liverpool.

The last couple of weeks have been turbulent for Salah, with the player benched for four consecutive games and dropped from Inter Milan game.

After his zero minutes against Leeds, Salah came out in public claiming that someone at the club wants him out. He even hinted that the game against Brighton could be his farewell.

Ultimately, peace talks were held and the issue between Slot and the player has seemingly been resolved.

And while he started from the bench against the Seagulls, an injury to Joe Gomez early in the first half saw Slot bring him on, who came on and assisted Hugo Ekitike’s second goal, etching his name in the Premier League history with most goal contributions for a single club.

After the game, Salah lapped around Anfield as the fans serenaded him with his song, actions that some could interpret as possible goodbyes.

Three Saudi clubs are interested in signing him and the Saudi Pro League CEO has also publicly admitted the desire to bring the Egyptian to the league.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s stance on Mo Salah

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the latest on the situation, confirming that Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas is set to hold definitive talks with the club in England while the player travels for AFCON duties.

As per his information, Liverpool’s stance is clear that they are not in a hurry to sell Salah as long as the player is happy to stay in his current conditions.

That said, if the player wishes to leave, Salah and his representatives could bring an offer to the table and it could be discussed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

“Many of you asking me what’s next now with Mo Salah. Well, Mo is traveling for the AFCON. So Mo will not be available for the next weeks for Liverpool.

“What’s going to happen in England and in Liverpool is that the agent of Mosara Ramy Abbas will be in England to have conversations with Liverpool management and to discuss the situation of Mo.

“So after Mo out of the squad against Inter, after Mo was back against Brighton, after Mo entering in the first half and delivering an assist, breaking another record and showing his quality once again.

“Now it is going to be time for Mo Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. Liverpool say ‘we are not in a hurry to sell Salah, to find a solution for Salah. If he wants to stay at these conditions. we’re more than happy’.

“If he wants to go and he was maybe suggesting in that interview was not even that clear but was insinuating let’s say like this Liverpool say okay ‘bring a proposal to the table show us the proposal and this could be the the topic let us know uh what you have for us’.

“But at the moment no official proposals apart from Saudi interest arrived on Liverpool table for Salah so this is why also there is going to be this meeting with his agent and to try to understand how to move forward in the next weeks.”

Salah’s incredible numbers for Liverpool

Despite the ongoing transfer turmoil, Salah has continued to demonstrate his world-class quality and commitment on the pitch.

His immediate impact off the bench against Brighton, which included delivering a crucial assist, saw him break yet another record.

The Egyptian superstar recently cemented his legendary status by surpassing Wayne Rooney, securing the record for the most goal involvements for a single club in Premier League history.

Since arriving at Anfield, Salah’s overall statistics are staggering: he has registered 367 goal contributions (250 goals and 117 assists) in just 421 appearances across all competitions.

This incredible output is why many have expressed their surprise over the recent snub from the starting XI which has strained the relationship between the player and the club.

The January transfer window outcome hinges entirely on the impending talks between Ramy Abbas and the club hierarchy.