(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester City are closely monitoring Pedro Porro’s contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur, as reported by TEAMtalk.

The Premier League giants are in the market for a new right-back, and Porro’s name has re-emerged as a serious option, though Tottenham are determined to keep him and are already working on a new long-term deal to extend his stay beyond 2028.

Porro’s link to Manchester City dates back to 2019, when the club signed him from Girona for a reported £11 million.

Despite his potential, the Spanish full-back never made a senior appearance for City, spending loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP before making a permanent move to Lisbon.

Man City are interested in signing Pedro Porro

It was there that Porro truly developed into one of Europe’s most dynamic attacking right-backs, eventually earning a £39 million transfer to Tottenham in 2023.

Now, just three years later, City’s recruitment team are said to be keeping tabs on his progress, admiring how his game has evolved since leaving the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola reportedly views Porro as a technically gifted, attack-minded full-back capable of thriving in City’s inverted system, much like João Cancelo at his peak.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are in no mood to lose Porro. The club is currently negotiating a new improved contract that would make the 26-year-old one of their top earners.

Porro has been an integral figure under manager Thomas Frank, combining defensive reliability with creative flair.

The Spanish defender is known for not only his ability to defend but also to help the team in the attacking positions, something that has impressed Man City.

Spurs have no desire to let the defender leave

Spurs suggest the club’s hierarchy view Porro as “untouchable” and see him as central to their long-term project.

While Porro remains high on City’s list, the Premier League giants are also tracking Tino Livramento of Newcastle United, another young, versatile right-back.

Guardiola is said to be weighing both profiles carefully as part of a wider defensive rebuild, with City looking to refresh key areas next year.

Man City lead Man United in the race to sign the next Erling Haaland