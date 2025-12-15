(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly set to block any attempt by midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to leave Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window, despite growing frustration from the player and increasing interest from abroad.

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino, Serie A champions Napoli have made Mainoo their top midfield target for January, with Antonio Conte personally pushing for a loan deal to strengthen his squad during the second half of the season.

Conte believes the 20-year-old Englishman’s energy, control, and vision could make him a key component of Napoli’s system as they aim to defend their league title.

The United midfielder has also been linked with a move to Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim wants to keep Kobbie Mainoo

However, Amorim has no plans to sanction his departure, even temporarily.

The Portuguese coach views Mainoo as a player who could still play a vital role in United’s campaign, particularly with several key stars set to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January.

Players such as Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will be absent during that period, making squad depth crucial.

Once considered one of the brightest prospects in United’s academy, Mainoo’s progress has stalled since Amorim’s arrival.

Despite impressive showings under previous management, he has found himself on the fringes this season, struggling for minutes in a midfield packed with senior players.

Mainoo was already keen to go out on loan last summer, hoping to secure regular football to continue his development and keep his slim hopes of making England’s 2026 World Cup squad alive.

His patience has worn thin after being left out of multiple matchday squads in recent months.

Reports from Italy claim Napoli are ready to offer a straight loan deal, covering Mainoo’s full salary and guaranteeing him first-team football under Conte.

The Italian champions believe the move could benefit all parties, giving the player much-needed game time while allowing United to monitor his progress from afar.

Napoli are interested in the Man United midfielder

Napoli are also optimistic due to their strong relationship with Man United following recent transfer dealings, including the Scott McTominay move. That precedent could help smooth negotiations, though Amorim’s stance remains firm.

Despite his reluctance to select Mainoo regularly, Amorim is wary of losing too many midfield options midseason.

With Casemiro’s future uncertain and the club’s pursuit of reinforcements like Adam Wharton and Angelo Stiller unlikely to materialise until the summer, United simply cannot afford to weaken the squad further.

Amorim will hold direct talks with Mainoo in the coming days to reassure him of his place in the long-term project, even if short-term opportunities remain limited.

