Manuel Ugarte is poised to leave Man United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United want to sign a new midfielder, but in order to do, it is expected that a current player will be sold. At this stage, a likely candidate is Manuel Ugarte, given his lack of importance at Old Trafford.

Ugarte, who joined Man United in the summer of 2024 from PSG in a deal worth €50m (£44m), has struggled for playing time this season. He started only twice in the Premier League, and with plans for a Carlos Baleba or Adam Wharton to sign, he is set to fall further down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim. As such, he has chances to leave.

Man United open to offers for Manuel Ugarte

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Man United will consider offers for Ugarte, who would not be short of candidates to sign him.

“Amorim doesn’t see Ugarte as part of his plans. He’s done very little when he has been given the opportunity to show why he should be getting more regular game time, he just isn’t of the required level.

“Ultimately, the manager will be given the freedom to make his own decisions. From what I’m told, he’s willing to let Ugarte go to raise some money, and then that money will be spent on trying to strengthen the squad.

“It’s clear the midfield is going to be their main area of focus, that’s where they want to strengthen, so letting him go means they’ll want to bring in somebody else. If they can do that, they’ll definitely look into it, and I have no doubt Ugarte will have suitors.

“He’s still young, and not being good enough for Man United doesn’t make you a bad player by any means. If they get a big offer for him, I would expect him to leave.”

Should Man United sell Manuel Ugarte?

Ugarte has struggled at Man United, so it makes sense for him to leave. They may struggle to recoup the money they gave to PSG, but a decent transfer fee should still be brought in, which can be used towards his replacement.