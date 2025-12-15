Kobbie Mainoo is expected to leave Man United. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man United are hoping to make a signing or two in January, but they will almost certainly see a couple of players move on too. One of those is expected to be Kobbie Mainoo, who remains out of favour under Ruben Amorim.

As recently as 18 months ago, Mainoo had been the jewel of Man United, but now, he is heading towards the exit door. He has little prominence at Old Trafford, with zero starts in the Premier League this season – all 10 of his appearances in the competition have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Man United

Chelsea are favourites to sign Mainoo, who intends to seek a move away from Man United in January, according to Mick Brown (via Football Insider).

“Mainoo will push to leave in January, I have no doubt. It’s crazy the way he’s been treated, but Amorim isn’t the only one to blame, as Man United were testing the waters about interest in him during the summer.

“All of the noise coming out of the club was that they would be prepared to let him go for the right price because of their financial situation. Nothing ended up happening, but it’s something they looked into, and the player was made aware of that which left him a bit unsettled. If you keep telling a player he’s not wanted by the club and the manager, even if you later change your minds, he’s not going to want to stick around.

“Mainoo works hard, he’s a creative player, an excellent passer of the ball. He’s not a powerhouse or a flying machine, but he’s a very, very good footballer. The fact he continues to be left out of the side and isn’t even coming off the bench, he could go and start every week for a lot of top clubs in Europe.

“He knows that, and he knows there’s interest, it won’t come as a surprise to anybody but if the chance comes up he will want to jump ship. It was completely avoidable, but it’s a situation the club have put themselves in with the way they have treated him since the summer window opened.”

Who should Kobbie Mainoo join?

It will be interesting to see where Mainoo ends up. Chelsea may be favourites, but the likelihood is that his situation would be similar to how things are at Man United, given that Enzo Maresca already has the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Andrey Santos as midfield options.