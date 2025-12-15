Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool against Brighton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defeated Brighton over the weekend, with the big story being Mohamed Salah’s return to the squad. He had not featured in three of their last four matches after falling out with Arne Slot, but the matter has now appeared to be resolved.

It has been a season of struggle by Salah’s standards, with only five goals and four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. However, there were signs on Saturday that he is getting back into form, as he was involved throughout against Brighton after coming on in the first half for the injured Joe Gomez.

Micah Richards back Mohamed Salah to return to form

Micah Richards took in Salah’s performance, and when speaking on The Rest Is Football, the former Man City defender admitted that he was impressed with how sharp the Egyptian was.

“The most important thing was he looked sharp when he came on. He should’ve scored, but the bigger picture is that there were question marks as to whether he still had that electric pace, and he does. Maybe he’s not at the consistency of previous seasons, but from a football point of view, it was like, ‘Salah looks very sharp here; we could’ve seen this a bit more during the season’. That was my takeaway.

“He’s not gonna go on there and have a stinker, is he? He’s gonna be running around. He’s gonna be energetic. I never doubted it. I just think he was going through a spell where he wasn’t scoring. Mo Salah makes your team better. He was going through a ball spell – end of.”

How important is Mohamed Salah to Liverpool?

It certainly has not been an easy season for Salah, but the same can be said for Liverpool as a whole. If they can turn things around, it is still salvageable, and they will surely have a better chance of success with their number 11 involved.