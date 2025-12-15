Eddie Howe is under pressure at Newcastle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of anger on Tyneside over the last 24 hours, as Newcastle were defeated by arch-rivals Sunderland in Sunday’s Tyne-Wear derby. In particular, criticism from supporters has been aimed in the direction of Eddie Howe, whose side put in a very poor performance at the Stadium of Light.

It was another blow in what has been a disappointing season so far for Newcastle. Sunday’s defeat means they are 12th in the Premier League standings, and while they have done well in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, there are concerns about the drop off from last campaign to this.

Eddie Howe won’t be sacked anytime soon by Newcastle

Supporters have asked questions on whether Howe has taken the club as far as he can, but this is not the case for Newcastle’s owners. As per ChronicleLive, PIF will continue to stand by the current manager, who continues to have credit in the bank after two Champions League qualifications and a Carabao Cup success during his tenure.

Newcastle spent in the region of £250m in the summer, with the likes of Malick Thiaw, Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa arriving at St James’ Park. Despite this, supporters are concerned about the team looking significantly worse, although Howe will be given time to turn things around over the coming weeks and months.

Should Newcastle stand by Eddie Howe?

Howe, whose future has been speculated upon for much of the season, has certainly had a fantastic time in charge of Newcastle, but he cannot afford to rest on his laurels. PIF have big ambitions to make the Tyneside club one of the best in Europe, but right now, they look far away from that – even if they have done well in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Howe can turn things around at Newcastle, but there is certainly pressure on his shoulders to do so.