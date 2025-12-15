(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dayot Upamecano’s future at Bayern Munich has become a growing source of tension inside the Allianz Arena, as the club continues to struggle to reach an agreement over a new long-term deal.

According to Foot Mercato, negotiations between the German champions and the French defender have stalled, with the player unimpressed by Bayern’s latest offer.

The 27-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of the current season, and if no breakthrough is made soon, Upamecano could become one of the most sought-after free agents in Europe next summer.

Real Madrid & PSG enter Dayot Upamecano race

Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to have already made their intentions clear, informing the player’s camp that they are willing to meet his wage demands should he opt to move on.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Upamecano, who is attracting attention from some of the top clubs in the world due to his contract situation.

The French defender has been a key figure in the club’s defensive line. However, his future is now clouded by uncertainty, as Bayern’s management has so far been unable to match the financial terms proposed by other European clubs.

Bayern’s offer reportedly falls short of the salary structure Upamecano’s representatives are demanding, with the defender seeking a deal that reflects his status as one of Europe’s elite centre-backs.

The club, mindful of maintaining its wage balance, remains hesitant to meet those figures amid broader financial recalibrations following several high-profile signings.

Real Madrid have already established a verbal agreement on the basics of a contract, putting them in pole position should Upamecano become available on a free transfer.

Madrid’s interest comes as part of a wider strategy to strengthen their backline, with players like Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba facing an uncertain future.

Liverpool face intense competition for Upamecano

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are also pushing hard behind the scenes. The French champions have made direct contact with Upamecano’s camp, signaling that they can comfortably meet his financial expectations.

PSG view the France international as an ideal homegrown solution to fortify their defense alongside Marquinhos and Lucas Hernández.

For now, Upamecano remains focused on Bayern’s title campaign, but the club’s hierarchy is under increasing pressure to finalise an agreement before January, when the player would legally be free to negotiate pre-contract terms with foreign clubs.

Liverpool open official talks to sign 55-goal winger as Salah informed of club’s decision