Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, as per TEAMtalk, with the Spanish giants viewing the Portuguese international as a potential long-term reinforcement for their back line.

Despite the club’s signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer, manager Xabi Alonso is said to want additional depth at right-back, particularly with veteran Dani Carvajal approaching the twilight of his career.

Dalot, 26, has been one of Man United’s most consistent performers under Ruben Amorim, impressing with his ability to defend as well as attack.

Capable of playing both as a right-back and left-back, Dalot’s versatility has made him a valuable asset for the Red Devils.

Real Madrid are one of the clubs tracking Dalot

However, his performances have also attracted the attention of Europe’s elite, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich all reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

According to TEAMtalk, Real Madrid’s scouting department has been tracking Dalot since his standout performances for Portugal at international level.

The La Liga giants see him as a ready-made replacement for Carvajal, who turns 34 next year, and as a reliable rotation option for Alexander-Arnold in a system that demands high physical intensity and technical precision from full-backs.

At Old Trafford, there appears to be growing uncertainty over Dalot’s long-term future.

United’s director of football Jason Wilcox is said to be open to considering offers for the player, despite Dalot being under contract until 2028, with the club also holding an option for a further year.

Man United could consider selling the defender

While United are not actively looking to sell, their new recruitment model under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritises squad refreshment and financial balance.

If a significant offer arrives from Madrid or elsewhere, the Red Devils could be tempted to negotiate.

Real Madrid aren’t the only club weighing up a move. Atletico Madrid are also keen, with manager Diego Simeone reportedly identifying Dalot as an ideal fit for his system, which values defensively sound yet tactically flexible full-backs.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have expressed interest as part of their search for defensive reinforcements.

However, Real Madrid’s appeal, coupled with the chance to work under Alonso and compete regularly for silverware, would likely give Los Blancos an edge should Dalot become available.

